'A timely intervention' - TAMASCO hails Ibrahim Mahama for donating foodstuffs to alma mater

Ibrahim Mahama donated food items to TAMASCO

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has donated trucks of assorted food items to students of the Tamale Senior High School, TAMASCO.

Mr. Mahama’s aide, Rafiq Mahama led a team to present the items to his alma mater on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The items include 1,000 bags of rice, 100 gallons of cooking oil, 200 boxes of mackerel, 200 boxes of tomato paste, among others.



Brief ceremony



A brief ceremony was held to present the items to the school with strict COVID-19 protocols.



Mr. Rafiq Mahama said, in an interview with dailymailgh.com, that the donation was aimed at tackling the food challenges in the school and also making life on campus easier.

“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present these various food items to TAMASCO, his alma mater. This is the number of bags needed to take care of the entire student population on campus for semester. We hope the gesture will go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society”.



Headmaster



The Headmaster of the school, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for his humanitarian work.



“It’s a very good gesture and this will help solve any food challenges the school may encounter”, Rev. Azeka Edward said as he highlighted other projects in the school which is fully funded by Mr. Mahama who many have been described as one Ghana’s distinguished philanthropist.



Work on a 550 ultra modern dormitory facility is also progressing steadily. This, he said, will help solve the accommodation challenges students face on campus.

Timely Intervention



The donation comes following recent reports of a possible food shortage in most senior high schools across Ghana.



A student who gave her name as Beatrice said: “There were fears we may face issues of food shortage. These largesse could avert any possible food crisis as we begin the semester and I thank Mr. Mahama for this timely intervention”.



