'Indisposed' prosecutor forces adjournment of Kaaka's murder case to March 8

The case has been adjourned to March 8

The absence of the lead prosecutor in the murder case of Ejura-based social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, forced the Asokwa Magistrate Court to adjourn sitting to another date.

An officer who held brief for him told the court that the police Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi was “indisposed”. The officer who further disclosed that the Attorney General’s advice was still pending thus, prayed for an adjournment.



The late Kaaka, 45, who was believed to have been attacked by unknown assailants died at the Komfo anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). Three suspects – Idi Mohammed, Fuseini Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Issaka are facing court in connection with the crime.



But the judge H/W Akua Adu Boahen who was unhappy about the continuous adjournment of the case granted the request and subsequently remanded the suspects into prison custody and adjourned the case to March 8, 2022.

A worried defense lawyer, Sesutsinam Anaglate was equally worried about the slow pace of the case.



“I am worried as a result of the series of adjournment”, Anaglate said. The case was adjourned last December awaiting the AG’s advice and today the substantive prosecutor was not in court, we were informed that he is unwell… I just hope that the advice will be ready for us to bring an end to this case”.



When asked about plans to move to a higher court to free his client, Anaglate explained that: “I will talk to [my client’s] family and we will explore available options”.