'Newly' elected Fomena NPP executives not recognized by party - Official document affirms

NPP flag

Some elected officers of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, cannot hold themselves as Constituency Executives in Fomena, an official document show.

The document sighted by dailymailgh.com indicated that the party was yet to hold elections in that Constituency and two others in the Ashanti Region.



“So per that official document and that of the Electoral Commission’s report, elections have not been held in Fomena”, a source familiar with the development said. “The others are Obuasi West and Mampong. The party is aware of this and they are racing against time to resolve these matters both in court and at the ADR.”



What we know so far



On Wednesday (18 May), a Kumasi High Court directed the party to take steps to settle internal issues in the Fomena Constituency.

This was after lawyers for the NPP prayed the court to refer the matter to its Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee arguing that the plaintiffs have not exhausted the party’s internal remedies to seek redress.



Some aggrieved NPP members in the Fomena Constituency are in court challenging the credibility of polling station elections supervised by the party.



The Justice Patricia Quansah’s Court has consequently adjourned the case to May 26, as it awaits feedback from the ADR meeting between the two parties.



This corroborates an earlier position by Gary Nimarko, a member of the NPP legal team. Mr. Nimarko who was commenting on the happenings in Fomena told Accra-based TV3 that, “If any election has been conducted at that place, then to the best of my knowledge, I am not aware. An injunction application has been brought before the court and we prayed the court for more time to respond to that application…But I have to consult the party if indeed they have done any elections there and under which circumstance it was done.”