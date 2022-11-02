1
'We'll deal with miscreants who attacked NDC headquarters' - Asiedu Nketiah

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is taken steps to deal with some suspected party members who launched an attack at its headquarters in Accra.

The party said in a statement that the incident which occurred on Monday (31 October) involved a group of angry party members who reportedly broke into the office of a Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed a prepaid meter.

Soon after the act, the spokesman of the group addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy Secretary of the party for allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office.

“The Leadership of the NDC wishes to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors.”

“The party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution,” the statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said.

The development comes as the party gears up to elect fresh executives to steer affairs for the next four years.

