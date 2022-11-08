0
'We've lost an advisor': Tributes pour in as Offinso North DCE dies

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region David Kwasi Asare Boakye has passed on, dailymailgh.com has learnt.

His death has shocked residents in the capital Akomadan and prompted an outpouring of grief.

Dean of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Ashanti Region Hon Alex Frimpong told Accra-based Asaase Radio that the late Asare Boakye died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

“He’s been sick for more than two weeks and we sent a delegation to visit him at Akumadan”, Frimpong said. “He was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and we sent another delegation to visit him.

“Unfortunately, just when we thought he was recovering, this morning we woke up and news broke that he has passed on, we have confirmed from the wife”, he added.

Frimpong who is also the MCE for the Asante Akyem South described the late DCE as ‘hardworking’ and a great advisor.

“He was a great advisor. Through his efforts, Offinso North has seen a lot of development and he is going to be missed”, he said.

Source: dailymailgh.com
