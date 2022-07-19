'You've failed us': Why angry Suame residents hooted at Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Angry residents of Suame in the Ashanti Region have hooted at their MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, describing him as a man who has failed to bring development closer to his constituents.

In a video obtained by dailymailgh.com, the people had surrounded the lawmaker and his team clapping and chanting “NPP, away”.



The MP who doubles as the Majority Leader in Ghana’s parliament was at the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed one life.



The contractor had returned to the road which the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs had gone to inspect today Monday, July 18, just days after some residents staged a protest over the bad nature of that stretch.



The angry artisans upon hearing of the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water, and subsequently chased him away.



“He [the MP] and the ruling party have failed us”, one of the angry mob said. “And we will continue to do worse things. This is a man who has been a lawmaker for over 20 years and he has done nothing for us. This road connects Ghana and its neigbours up north and look at how terrible it is. We can’t even breath because of its dusty nature.”

The parliamentarian who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members had to run and seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.



At the time of filing this report, the artisans are still gathered in front of the building and chanting although police have been deployed to the scene to calm down nerves.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu who was accompanied by the press, is expected to address his constituents about this development.



