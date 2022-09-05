1,162 bottles of expired soft drinks confiscated in Western North Region

File photo

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, ISD

The Western North Regional Environmental Health Unit confiscated 1,162 bottles of expired soft drinks from the Dwenasi market during a week of food safety market surveillance at Sefwi Wiawso Municipality last Tuesday.

The confiscated soft drinks are Puma, Vanda cool, Planet, Rush Energy, Tiptop, Lucozade, Bobble up, Storm, Royal Mango, and 10 over 10 apple lime drinks.



In an interaction with traders, the Western North Regional Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Paul Nutsugah, cautioned traders to be wary of the production and expiration dates of soft drinks and other pre-packed drinks to protect consumers.



He said that risking the health of consumers was a serious offence, even if the consumable items had expired for one day only at the time of purchase.

“Look out for the date of manufacture, date of expiry, English language products label, batch numbers, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and other food safety labelling requirements of the country,” he emphasized.



Mr. Nutsugah admonished the public to prioritize their health by being mindful of what they consume.



“Consuming sugar-sweetened beverages is globally reported to account for high rising rates of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCD), hence there is the need for an all hands on deck approach toward the reduction of the trend,” he said.