1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccines coming by mid July - GHS

Other doses of the vaccines are also expected by early August

Barring any last minute hitches, Ghana would take delivery of a minimum of 1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccines by the middle of July, 2021.

Programs Manager of the Extended Program on Immunization, Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano who disclosed this to host of the Sunrise morning show, Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday July 7, following a crunch meeting on Tuesday July 6 said that the “The vaccine landscape has been very difficult terrain but Ghana is getting some vaccines this month by mid July we are expecting vaccines from Pfizer.



“So the mid- July is Pfizer. Pfizer and Jonson and Jonson have also passed the FDA usage so we are very sure about that. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we have documentation so am sure.



“So next two weeks or getting to the end of July- early August we take delivery of some AstraZeca vaccines as well. AstraZeneca is coming under the COVAX Program. I also know the Ministry is also purchasing some AstraZeneca”.



When asked about how much AstraZeneca vaccines we are getting, Dr. Amponsah said “We are expecting close to 300,000”

Some 400,000 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination exercise this year.



According to Dr. Amponsah Achiano, the policy of taking the first and second jabs still remains. “Those who have taken the first Jab awaiting the second jab, we haven’t changed the policy. For those vaccines that require two doses you still stick to it. Fact remains that if you wait too long the protection will go low but some have gone beyond 12 weeks.



“The publication was not to say that after 12 weeks your protection will go for zero. Protection sometime will last even for a 6 months period but the protocol still remains the same until such a time we advise otherwise”.