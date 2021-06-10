1.2 million students to be engaged in Green Ghana Project

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Students in various parts of the country will play a pivotal role in the country’s quest to restore its fast depleting forest cover in the yet-to-be-launched Green Ghana Project.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, revealed that the ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the educational space will engage the services of a total of 1.2 million Ghanaian students in the project.



“In collaboration with the Ministry of education and the Ghana Education Service, we launched a week or so ago the one student one tree initiative and on June 11th the estimation we have so far is that some 1.2 million Ghanaian students from primary to senior high school are going to be engaged in tree planting,” he stated



The Green Ghana Project is expected to be rolled out over a 5 year period and it will see the systematic implementation of policies, programs, and action plans which will result in the restoration of the forest cover of the country.

According to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Ghana has over the years lost 80 percent of its forest cover to activities of illegal mining and the felling of trees by illegal chainsaw operators hence the need to initiate the Green Ghana Project



The project which will be launched on Friday, June 11, 2021, will see President Akufo–Addo plant a tree in the lawns at the Jubilee House to signal the commencement of the project.



Other high profile personalities such as Vice President H. E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. A.S. K. Bagbin, and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah will equally for suite.