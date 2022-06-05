11
$1.2m World Bank cash will be used to renovate dilapidated structures - Education minister

Yaw Osei Adutwum12131213121211 Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has assured Council of Heads of Basic Schools their concerns over poor infrastructure are being addressed.

The council in a communique outlined a number of challenges confronting basic education including poor infrastructure.

Addressing the media after the World Bank cleared him of any wrongdoing in the GALOP training of teachers, Dr. Adutwum disclosed the $1.2 million released to the ministry by the bank will be used to replace dilapidated structures in basic schools.

“In fact we are focusing on dilapidated schools we have schools that under trees so we are selecting and will get the media to see the schools for and after. So that Ghanaians will see the benefit that they will derive from it,

“Before we will start to go and see the school then cataloging. When we finish and then you go and see what has happened, I want people to see the real benefit,” he added.

The Minister questioned the motive for allegations of impropriety in the project which saw the World Bank release the money arguing the country lost no money but rather gained.

He expressed his readiness to meet parliament’s select committee on education which is seeking to probe the matter.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
