1,300 persons killed in road accidents from January to June 2022 – NRSA

7,687 road accidents recorded from January to June 2022, NRSA

Number of persons killed by road accidents has reduced by over 10%, NRSA



Greater Accra records 3,267 accidents



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that 1,300 persons were killed in road accidents in Ghana between January 2022 to June 2022.



According to the authority, aside from the deaths recorded, 7,997 people also sustained various degrees of injuries.



“… a total of 7,687 crashes were reported from January to June 2022, involving 13,248 Vehicles. 1,300 persons were killed, and 7,997 persons sustained various degrees of injuries. In the same period, a total of 1,356 pedestrians were knocked down,” portions of the provisional statistics for road accidents released by the authority read.



Also, the NRSA indicated that the number of accidents and the causalities recorded so far for 2022 is an improvement on the figures recorded within the same period in 2021, where a total of 8,188 crashes were recorded with a total of 1,454 deaths and 8,188 injuries.

“Comparing the period of January to June, 2022 to the same period last year, there have been decreases in the number of cases reported (-6.12%), vehicles involved (5.19%), Pedestrians knocked down (-7.76%), number of persons killed (-10.59%) and persons injured (- 2.33%),” it said.



The NRSA further stated that the Greater Accra region recorded the most road accident with 3,267 crashes, followed by Ashanti Region with 1,791 crashes. It added that Oti Region recorded the least number of accidents with 26 crashes.



