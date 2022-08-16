$1,5000 bounty placed on killers of Ghanaian Taxi driver in US

Gyimah Kutin died at 52

The New York Federation of Taxi Drivers has offered a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of some five persons suspected of killing a Ghanaian taxi driver.

The 52-year-old Ghanaian father of four, Gyimah Kutin, died in Queens, New York – United States on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a group of passengers he picked up attempted to rob him.



Gyimah is said to have run after the passengers who refused to pay for his service.



The suspects, made up of three males and two females, turned against him with one taking a swing at him with a blow that sent him cracking his head against the ground and rendering him unconscious.



He was later sent to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news of his death is said to have sparked anger among the Ghanaian community in New York and the New York Federation of Taxi Drivers.



Gyimah’s wife, Abigail Bawuah, has described her husband’s death as a great loss.



"He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right now. My children's hero," Bawuah, who could not hold back her tears said.



