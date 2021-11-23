1.75% E-levy: The things Gabby Otchere-Darko has said about taxes since 2013

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the NPP

A new 1.75% E-levy has been introduced by the government

The 2022 Budget Statement is codenamed the Agyenkwa Budget



Gabby Otchere-Darko has been commenting on taxes on Twitter



The outspoken leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has been subjected to trolls on social media after tweets of his comments on the issue of taxation, dating as far back as 2013, resurfaced.



Following the reading of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in parliament, last week, one of the biggest conversations have been around the introduction of a new Electronic Levy (E-Levy).



The 1.75% levy is expected to affect Momo as well as other digital transactions in the country and has been widely criticized by a cross-section of the public.

Commenting on the public outcry and the unending reactions on the subject matter, Gabby took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the whole conversation.



“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!” his tweet, dated November 22, 2021, said.



But as they say, the internet never forgets.



With snapshots and pieces of evidence making their way back online, some people have shared how the narratives of the outspoken lawyer have been, vis a vis his most recent one, as captured above.



