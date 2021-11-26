1.75% E-levy should be reduced for ease of calculation - Nana Akomea

The government of Ghana in its 2022 budget statement announced an electronic transaction levy of 1.75 percent.

The budget when approved will cover mobile money transactions, bank transfers, merchant payments, others.



This e-levy has however generated some level of controversies since its announcement. Some financial analysts have described it as a laudable idea but insist the 1.75 rate is too high and must be reduced.



Speaking to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Nana Akomea said: "the budget is yet to be approved and discussions are still ongoing...the 1.75% is not cast in stone...it's possible it can be adjusted, but as for me (I think it should be reduced) for ease of calculation."

He has meanwhile urged government to be accountable because "Ghanaians will have no trouble paying any amount; once they know what the monies are being used for".



Listen to him in the video below:



