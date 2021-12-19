1,753 students graduate from University of Energy

Graduates

Source: GNA

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Saturday held its sixth congregation at which 1753 students graduated from the institution.

The graduates included 119 postgraduates, who completed their respective programmes.



The number comprised 1,247 males, representing 71 per cent and 506 females, signifying 29 per cent, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) announced at the congregation in Sunyani.



He said 456 of them were from the School of Sciences, 405 from the School of Engineering, 342 completed School of Natural Resources, 240 belonged to the School of Arts and Social Sciences, 149 from the School of Agriculture and Technology and 42 from the School of Geosciences.



Prof. Asare-Bediako said there were three Doctor of Philosophy students.



He said some of the graduates had performed so creditably that the University could not allow it to go unnoticed and, therefore, decided to award some of them.

The VC advised the graduates to continue to be guided by the virtues of hard work and integrity, which had been instilled in them, adding they must conduct themselves well and lift the banner of UENR high wherever they would find themselves.



Prof. Asare-Bediako said as a young and growing University, it continued to battle with teething challenges, prominent among which were insufficient lecture halls, inadequate laboratories and associated equipment, insufficient hostel accommodation for students, staff accommodation and office space constraints, transportation and health facility challenges and financial constraints.



In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, told the graduates that the acquisition of academic qualification was one thing and using the acquired skills, knowledge and set of attributes for transforming society and making the world a better place for humanity, another.



He, therefore, urged them to live up to that expectation of the society to justify the heavy investment government had been making generally in education and particularly in tertiary education.



Dr Adutwum advised the graduates to go into the world not only to make a living but to make a difference.