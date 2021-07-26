1,842 police personnel with degrees promoted in special amnesty by outgoing IGP

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh

The outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has with consultation and approval of the Police Council promoted 1,842 personnel to new ranks.

According to the service, the affected personnel acquired their respective degrees without study leave and served for not less than 12 years.



About 836 of them who were Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors, 989 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors and 17 Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants in what has been described as special amnesty.



A statement communicating the new development reads in part “the under-mentioned General Sergeants/Inspectors who have duly presented their University Degree certificates are hereby granted a special amnesty and awarded four (4) incremental credits in their ranks. This has translated to their promotion to the rank of Inspector as indicated against their names.



Pull Out of outgoing IGP

Meanwhile, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh is due to be pulled out on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.



Ministers of State and Members of the Police Management Board Management Board(POMAB) are expected to grace the occasion.



It would be recalled that a statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin directed Mr James Oppong-Boanuh to proceed on his accumulated leave with effect from August 1, 2021.



The statement added “Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PhD to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 7th October 2021,”