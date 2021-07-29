1 million Ghanaian youth to be employed by 2024 - Ken Ofori-Atta

• Ghanaian youth will be sensitized and connected to numerous job opportunities to end this growing menace

• By 2024, a total of 1 million youth will be employed



• The Finance Minister presented the mid-year budget review to parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that a total of 1 million Ghanaian youth will be employed in the next three years.



This is to solve the rising unemployment rate among the youth in the country which remains one of government's major problems.



He said the youth will be sensitized and connected to numerous job opportunities to end this growing menace.

This is done in collaboration with the ministers of Employment and Labour Relations, Youth and Sports, and Lands and Natural Resources.



"I have had extensive discussions with my colleagues Ministers of Employment and Labour Relations, Youth and Sports, and Lands and Natural Resources. New programmes will be introduced and existing ones scaled up and refocused to meet the aspirations of our youth. We will work together to sensitize and connect the youth to the numerous opportunities being made available by government to create jobs and business opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth by 2024," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



He made this known during the delivery of the mid-year budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



