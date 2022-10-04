10 Zongo youth awarded in 1st Season of Zongo Shark Tank

Ten youth entrepreneurs from Zongo communities across Ghana have been awarded prizes in the first season of a business reality programme for young people in Zongo communities dubbed Zongo Shark Tank.

Zongo Shark Tank, which is being spearheaded by ZongoVation Hub and ZongoVation Capital, seeks to encourage business development among the Zongo youth as part of efforts to help resolve the growing unemployment rate in the country.



Under the initiative, three brilliant and sustainable ideas will be selected to receive a cash grant of GH¢10,000 and other business support opportunities, including mentorship from some of the top business experts and entrepreneurs in Ghana.



The winners are to be selected from Zongo youth across the country with the best business pitches on how they can expand their businesses.



Jibril Yakubu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanko’s Enterprise in Attakrom, a small community in the Oti Region, was adjudged the winner of the first season of Zongo Shark Tank.



Jibril Yakubu, while receiving the award, could not hold back his happiness and shed some tears of joy.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Yakubu said that he shed tears because of the magnitude of responsibility that had been bestowed on him.

He added that he will be using the GH¢10,000 he has won to expand his business, which will help him save more money for his education.



Aside from the CEO of Tanko’s Enterprise, the other top three winners were the representatives of Eco Period and Oskhalim Food Processing.



The seven remaining finalists were given GH¢5,000 each, a certificate plus other items.



IB/BOG