10-day ultimatum for excavators registration not enough – Suhuyini to Gov’t

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has called on the government of Ghana to consider increasing the number of days for all excavators in Ghana to be registered with local Assemblies.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has issued what seems like a detailed process for registering for all excavators with local Assemblies by November 2, 2022.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Eastern Region last week announced a ban on the production and importation of Chamfine Machines into Ghana.



The move is part of the Government’s effort to fight the menace of illegal mining which has destroyed water bodies and forest reserves.



Reacting to this, the Tamale North Member of Parliament congratulated government but indicated that if the orders are not cosmetic, it will be imperative that government increases the number of days for the registration of excavators with the Local Assemblies.



“Refreshing as this may seem, considering that we suggested similar on 3rd October, 2022, we are of the belief that anything that is required to be done, must be done well.



Therefore it is noted that given that the Assemblies may not already have the structure in place to register and monitor the deployment of these excavators, the time given for compliance is too short. Also, we note that there are hundreds of thousands, if not more, excavators in Ghana and in order for this directive not to remain cosmetic, like others before them, but to be comprehensively complied with, 10 days doesn’t seem adequate and feasible.”

On October 3, 2022 in a response to the Hon Minister for Lands and Natural Resources call on all, not to make the fight against Galamsey partisan, made the following proposals for the consideration of the President and Minister.



deal with Wontumi, his Companies and others; that’s how your flowery political rhetoric will reflect in deed.



Like all destructive substances and machines, lead a policy position on the importation, deployment and use of Excavators and Chamfine Machines in Ghana. Like guns etc, their unbridled use have become a threat to life.



Adequately resource and restructure the Minerals Commission, the Inspectorate Division especially, to professionally recruit and train guards in every mining District, like the Forestry Commission’s Forestry Guards.

Convince your Cabinet to institute a, non political interference, house cleaning of all Security Agencies. Disarm and strip the uniforms of the crooks and thugs in the Services.



Like Cocoa, pre-finance gold purchases and restructure licensing to ensure purchases are made only from licensed small scale miners, operating legally.



I wish to however commend the thought behind these announcements from both the President and Minister aimed at sanitizing the use of Chamfine Machines and Excavators in the country.



I will take the opportunity to remind the government that the five suggestions included the need to; deal with its Ashanti Regional Party Chairman and other so called untouchables in illegal mining. etc.



Hon Alhassan S Suhuyini



MP Tamale North