10 dead, 23 injured as truck transporting mourners crash in Savelugu

About 10 persons have reportedly died in a road accident that occurred at Zugu in the Savelugu Municipality on Monday, January 24, 2022.



According to a report by Asaase news, the incident confirmed by the police resulted in some 23 other victims sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The accident is said to have occurred when the driver of a truck filled with about 33 mourners lost control of the wheel while he was attempting to avoid knocking down a cyclist who crossed his lane.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Baba Ananga, said the truck somersaulted in the process and landed in a nearby bush.



“At about 1 pm there was an accident around Zugu on the Savelugu main road where the driver was trying to negotiate a curve, about six people died on the spot. Later on, four people died at the Savelugu Hospital, others were sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further medical attention,” Supt Ananga told Asaase Radio’s Northern regional correspondent Baba Kamil Mohammed.



“The information we gathered was that the truck driver was carrying about 33 mourners returning from a funeral and got involved in that fatal accident,” he added.



The Kia Rhino truck has been towed and taken into the custody of the police who are conducting an investigation into the accident.