10 facts about Sammi Awuku: Youngest lotto boss in Ghana’s history

Sammi Awuku is currently the National Organizer of the ruling NPP

Sammi Awuku arguably becomes the youngest Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) since its establishment.

The NLA is a statutory agency of Ghana and it is under the Ministry of Finance.



As a governmental organization, the NLA is responsible for organizing raffles for the nation, for a chance to win outstanding prices thereby making lives more appreciating, fun, and better for each and everyone including rich and poor.



The board of the NLA oversees the activities of the organization, headed by the chairperson, one representative of the Ministry of Interior, one representative of the Ministry of Finance, another representative of the Attorney General’s Department, two Government appointees, and the Director-General.



At the establishment of the national body to oversee lottery affairs, the Kwame Nkrumah administration created the Department of National Lotteries and established it under the Lotteries Act (1958). The department was incorporated into the Lotteries and Betting Act of 1960.



MyNewsGh.com brings to its readers 10 facts about Sammi Awuku that may not be known to the public

1. Sammi Awuku a product of St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.



2. He holds a Masters in International Relations from the Freie University, Berlin - Germany



3. Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard University, (Kennedy School of Government) USA.



4. Diploma of Higher Education in Law from University of London



5. Postgraduate Certificate in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA)

6. Postgraduate Certificate in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



7. Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.



8. In September 2017, Sammi Awuku was appointed by H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA),a specialized government agency charged with the mandate of coordinating and facilitating employment opportunities for young people in Ghana.



9. Sammi Awuku until recently was a Director of Strategy and Innovation at the April - June Company Limited in Accra and also a Director at the BrainHill International School.



10. He has also served as a Board Member of the Accra City Hotel, from 2017 till date.