10 feared dead as galamsey pit caves in at Wassa Essikma

Thu, 25 Nov 2021 Source: ghanaguardian.com
A galamsey pit has caved in at Wassa Essikma in Prestea Humovali Municipality, killing at least ten miners.
3news.com reported that the disaster occurred around 8pm Wednesday night.
The report said over 20 miners are reported to be in critical condition.
It said they are currently receiving medical attention at the Wassa Nkran community clinic.
