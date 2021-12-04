10 feared dead in gory accident at Sege

Both drivers and 3 passengers are still stacked in the wreckage

Ten persons are feared dead in a fatal accident at Sege in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday afternoon.

It is immediately not known what caused the accident involving the two commercial mini buses.



Officers of the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service are currently at the scene trying to retrieve the stacked bodies.