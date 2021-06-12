10 injured in accident on Kasoa- Winneba Highway

A Sprinter Bus somersaulted several times

At least 10 persons have been injured in an accident on the Kasoa- Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

A Sprinter Benz Bus somersaulted several times while at full speed.



The Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number GN 3680-14 was fully loaded with passengers from Kasoa station to Agona Swedru but somersaulted several times after the tyre bust and veered off the road.

Speaking to the media, an eyewitness, Rev. Isaac Afful said no death has been recorded after the accident.



But he indicated that 10 persons including children are in critical condition at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital receiving treatment.