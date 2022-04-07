10 narrowly escape death in accident near Kumasi Airport

Eyewitnesses say the trailer is suspected to have failed a brake

More than 10 persons occupying a commercial bus (trotro) and a taxi have narrowly escaped death after a trailer loaded with bags of cashew fell on the two vehicles at the airport roundabout in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

Some passengers and drivers of the trailer sustained various degrees of injuries and have been transported to the Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals for medical attention.



Eyewitnesses say the trailer with registration number AE 354 – 12 is suspected to have failed brake but upon seeing danger decided to hit a roundabout to save lives but unfortunately rammed into the two vehicles.



“The trailer was coming with speed. It was obvious the driver had failed to break because of the way he was honking and warning people to clear the road. He wanted to use the roundabout as a guard to prevent injuring others but the trotro and taxi drivers instead of reversing decided to hurriedly cross but got caught up in the accident”, an eyewitness, Chike narrated.



A joint team from the Police and Fire Service swiftly attended to the accident to rescue trapped passengers in both the KIA urvan with registration number AS 3864 – 22 and Hyundai i20 with registration number AS 347 – 19 and control traffic.