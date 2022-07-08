10 percent of Volta region's population are food insecure - Survey

Journalists present during workshop on 2020 CFSVA

Volta Regional Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Mr. Chris Amewu has noted that, ten percent of the region's population are food insecure.

This means that, about 16,590 out of the over one and half million people living in the region do not have the "right quality, quantity, safety nutritional values of the food they consume in our households," he told Journalists during a dissemination workshop on 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA) in Ho on Wednesday, July 6 2022.



CFSVA survey was conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in a collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the year 2020 in 260 districts across the country and it involved some 65,300 households with technical and financial assistance from the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).



The Statistician said "access to food, safety of food and nutritional values of food" is a challenge to households. He added that, "it is not as if they don't have the food, they have the food" but the households fail to observe quality and nutritional benefits of what they eat.



Chris Amewu asked key stakeholders "in the value chain in the production of food in this country must take this result very important and must begin to pay attention to the quality issues that has to do with food and availability of it in this country".

The findings revealed that, rural food insecurity is relatively higher compared to urban areas and also male-headed households are more food insecure than female-headed homes.



Findings further noted that, educational level of the head of households is a strong predictor of food security and on economic aspect, households that relies on agriculture and remittances or working unskilled jobs are more vulnerable.



However, between 2009 and 2020 Ghana's food insecurity has seen 11 percent increment, thus from 450,000 to 3.6 million people respectively.