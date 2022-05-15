10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024

Dr. Kwabena Duffour is a former Minister of Finance

At the polls on December 7, 2024, one thing is sure to be evident: there will be relatively new faces on the ballot sheets.

In the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the retirement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the race, seeing that he is serving his second and final term in office, the position of flagbearer has become vacant.



With names such as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, among others making rounds as the likely candidates in the forefront to vie for the slot, many others too are tipped to join the race.



In the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), apart from the clear indication from former president John Dramani Mahama at making another try at the presidency, only one other name has clearly come out as a possible contender.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance under the late John Evans Atta Mills, has already been touring many parts of the country, making attempts at cementing his place in the race that is scheduled for November 2022.



Ahead of any such concrete declarations, GhanaWeb has put together this list of pros and cons that could or could not work in favour of Dr. Duffuor in such an instance.



PROS



Ashanti lineage:



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, and that is a feature that could easily work out for him in the elections.



With such an appeal to the people of the region, his chances of attracting more people of the Ashanti-lineage to the NDC flock could be a big plus for him.

Besides, should he win the bid, he would be going head-to-head with the NPP, which largely dominates the Ashanti Region in terms of political appeal.



Rawlings faction:



Although he is no longer alive, the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings’ influence in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be questioned.



Being the founder and the leader of the party for many years, the Rawlings’ still command as much influence as ever.



Dr. Duffuor is one of those people who can be confidently said to be a ‘Rawlings boy.’



If he puts himself forward for the flagbearer position, he is most likely to have the appeal of the Rawlings faction in the party.



Money and funding:



Political campaigns are expensive and if it has to come to funding a campaign, Dr. Duffuor might not have such a big problem doing that.



With many businesses to his name and regarded as one of Ghana’s richest men, he can easily fund his own campaign and take away the worries of where to get money from.

Scandal-free Finance Minister:



When he served as the Minister of Finance of Ghana between 2009 and 2013, his tenure was not fraught with as many controversies as many others had.



This could be a plus for him should he aim for the presidency.



CONS



Age:



The bigger Ghanaian electorate is youthful and that means that their choices for candidates for president might be for younger candidates.



This could just go against Dr. Duffuor since he is inching close to the 80 years mark.



This could just work against him in the polls, as against the appeal that a candidate like John Dramani Mahama may have over him.



Popularity:

In terms of who knows who in the NDC party today, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s popularity is not as much as that of perhaps, John Dramani Mahama.



Should it come to a contest of popularity, he might just be found wanting and it is perhaps the reason he is currently taking a tour of the country, trying to make himself as visible as he can among Ghanaians.



Party is pro-Mahama:



The NDC of 2022 can be said to be more of a pro-Mahama one than ever before.



With the candidate John Mahama having once been vice president and president, many members of the party have warmed up towards him.



Daily too, there are several comments from many members of the party, including Members of Parliament (MPs) that show their clear support for the former president.



This could go against Dr. Duffuor in the instance that he contests with John Mahama for the flagbearer slot.



Ewe factor:



While John Mahama is not an Ewe or from the Volta Region, his chances at winning the hearts of the people of region would likely far outweigh that of Dr. Duffuor for many reasons.

One of those political or geographic reasons is that ordinarily, the people of the Volta Region (the region known as the world bank of the NDC), would usually gravitate towards any candidate from any other part of the country more than they would do for one from the Ashanti Region (which is the NPP’s safe-haven).



This might be one of the factors that would work against Duffuor should he contest against Mahama.



Political experience:



The only political experience that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has had at a national level was when he was appointed Minister of Finance.



Since then, and even before that, he has not been politically visible and for many people, it could be a turn off for him should he go to them seeking their votes.



Link to banking sector crisis:



The collapse of banks in 2019 during the financial sector cleanup may just come back to haunt Dr. Duffuor.



This is because his bank, uniBank, was part of the institutions that were closed down, a situation that got many taken off their jobs and several investments lost.



The question would be whether people are interested in having someone so-linked as their president.