10 students assault teacher after he spotted them trading illicit drug

10 students arrested for molesting teacher

The Ghana Police Service have arrested 10 students of the Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School for allegedly assaulting a teacher in Akyem-Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

The students reportedly assaulted the teacher who punished them for trading an illicit drug called D10 in school.



According to a Daily Guide report, the Police in Akyem-Kukurantumi arrested the suspects, including one Form 3 junior high school student and two form 2 junior high school students, at the Anyinasin Chief’s palace where the matter was being settled.



The police arrested the students after they admitted to trading the illicit drug and molesting the school teacher.



The Public Relations Officer of the Abuakwa North Education Directorate, Maxwell Kofi Owusu, who confirmed the arrest, said that the teacher involved might be transferred because of his security.



“The traumatized teacher may be transferred to a different school for his safety and security,” he said.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa North, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, said that authorities will leave no stone unturned as they try to get all the people involved in the illegal trade of the D10 drug, including the supplier.



He assured that “all suspects found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.”



IB/BOG