10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – General Legal Council

Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang

The Ghana Legal Council has recommended the withdrawal of the 10 students from school after being illegally admitted into the Ghana Law School.



This was found in a report by the committee of inquiry which was set up by the Ghana Legal Council.



The investigations into alleged unlawful admission according to the myjoyonline.com report, commenced following allegations that some students who took the exam last year were admitted illegally.

The Council also directed that then Ag. Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.



A copy of the minutes of a February 14,2022 GLC meeting sighted by JoyNews notes the following;



Council decided that the ten (10) students who were identified in the Committee of Inquiry’s report as having been admitted illegally by the then Acting Director, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, should be withdrawn immediately from the Ghana School of Law.



The Secretary to the General Legal Council was to convey this decision to the students.



Council constituted a three-member Disciplinary Committee made up of Amoak Afoko, Kwaku Gyau Baffour and Professor Raymond Atuguba to subject the then Ag. Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku- Agyemang, the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar to disciplinary proceedings.”. the report indicated.

Admission into the Ghana School of Law remains a contentious matter as every year, thousands of students fail the entrance examination.



This year only 790 out of more than 2,000 students who wrote the exam gained admission into the Ghana School of Law.



However, some 499 others who had insisted they had passed have since been granted admission following weeks of agitation and legal action.