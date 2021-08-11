10-year-old boy commits suicide in Kumasi

The deceased committed suicide by hanging

• A 10-year-old boy has hanged himself to death

• This news was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command



• His body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital



A young boy on Monday, August 9, 2021 ended his life at Atonsu S-Line in the Ashanti region.



The 10-year-old deceased was found in one of the rooms at home by his elder brother who had returned from work at about 3pm.



Narrating the incident to the police while lodging an official complaint, he said the boy (name withheld) had a rope tied around his neck on a ceiling fan while his legs hang on a mattress.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the incident to the state-owned Daily Graphic.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



ASP Ahianyo said the police has launched investigations into the incident.



He also appealed to residents to assist the police in its investigations by furnishing them with information on the deceased if they have any.



