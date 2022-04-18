10-year-old boy killed in Kwahu Abetifi accident

File photo of a dead body

A 10-year-old boy, Emmanuel Atta Serebour has died in an accident at Kwahu-Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

The accident was one of two accidents that occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the Kwahu area.



The other accident occurred along the Atibie-Nkawkaw road.



The driver of the Hyandai Creta Salon vehicle veered off the road in the accident in Abetifi.



The vehicle run into a metal container shop which was situated on the side of the road.



Six persons were also injured aged between 4 and 24.

They were rushed to the Abetifi Health Centre.



Eight passengers aboard a VW mini bus were injured in the Atibie accident and were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw.



The 8 were part of 20 passengers who were travelling on a VW bus from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw.



The vehicle fell on the edge of the road in a sharp curve while descending a hill.