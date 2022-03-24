$100m for Techiman Water Project won't come to Ghana; disregard false rumors - GWCL

Dr. Clifford Braimah is the MD for the Ghana Water Company Limited

Techiman Water Supply to cost $100 million

Korean government to finance Techiman Water Supply Project



GWCL boss provides details of Techiman Water Supply Project



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has debunked claims that a sum of $100 million meant to finance the Techiman Water Supply Project has been secured.



According to the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr. Clifford Braimah, no such money is coming to Ghana.



The government of the Republic of Korea is to provide Ghana with $100 million for the Techiman Water Supply Project in the Bono East Region but there have been rumors that the said money has been squandered.

But Dr. Clifford Braimah explained in an interview with Link Agoo AM Show, and monitored by GhanaWeb, that this money would not even be coming to Ghana because the contractor's work will be done from Korea.



"We haven't gotten to that stage yet, the money won't even come to Ghana. They will devote that amount of money for Ghana but will be in the Bank in Korea. The consultant is going to be a Korean, the contractor will be a Korean," he said.



He explained that the role of the Ghana Water Company will be to only value the work at a particular stage and then raise certificate valued to the amount of work done and send it to the sector ministry.



He added that it is from there that the certificate would be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance with the appropriate, before it is sent to Korea for the needed money.



"Even at the payment stage, the money will be paid into the account of the contractor, the money won't come to the accounts of Bank of Ghana or Commercial Bank or any bank! There is no way somebody can spend that money. No money has come into Ghana; no money, not even a cedi. We haven't gotten to the level where a penny will be spent," he explained.