102 KNUST students get scholarship from Hulede Foundation

Beneficiaries Hulede Some beneficiaries of the scholarship

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: Ayisah Foster

US-BASED Ghanaian Non-governmental organisation, Hulede Foundation, has offered scholarships to over 102 students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The scholarship project is the Hulede Foundation’s flagship programme set up by the Hulede family in honour of their late father, the first manager of the KNUST Printing Press.

It was established with the aim of creating opportunities for the less privileged in society.

A director of the Foundation, Mr. Patrick Hulede while addressing the beneficiaries in Kumasi said besides assisting brilliant but needy undergraduates financially, the project also provides mentorship and career developments as well as inculcates the culture of giving back to society to sustain the project.

Mr. Hulede encouraged the beneficiaries to give off their best wherever they found themselves.

Professor Marian Asantewaa Nkansah, Deputy Director of Student Affairs (in charge of Housing and Welfare) at the KNUST expressed appreciation for Hulede Foundation’s timely intervention seen as an addition to existing interventions.

She said the students' affairs directorate in conjunction with other entities seeks to create a healthy environment to respond to the basic needs of about 85,000 students over the years.

The Deputy Director of DOSA advised the students to study hard and give back to society as the only gratitude they could show for the generosity of their benefactors.

The chairman of the Off-campus Senior Tutors of DOSA at KNUST, Dr. James Osei Mensah, advised the student awardees not to abuse or misuse the opportunity thus provided by the scholarship.

Dr. Osei Mensah noted that any disappointment on the part of the beneficiaries would be tantamount to a great disservice to society.

The beneficiaries confessed the Hulede Scholarship had changed their lives.

