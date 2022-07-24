10th anniversary of his death: Five epochal photos of John Atta Mills presidency

The late John Evans Atta Mills

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



Today, July 24, 2022 marks exactly 10 years since President John Evans Atta Mills, the third president under the Fourth Republican Constitution died.



Government will hold an official ceremony in conjunction with the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, a body founded by Mills’ one-time aide, Koku Anyidoho.



This year’s commemoration is also significant to the extent that it will mark the launch of a redeveloped Asomdwee Park, the area where he was buried in Accra.



As part of GhanaWeb’s commemoration of Mills’ passage, we look back at five pictures that largely defined the three and half years that Atta Mills was in charge as President of Ghana.



Swearing in ceremony at Independence Square

Mills became president after his third try, having lost twice to John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000 and 2004.



In 2008, he forced a runoff against then opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before winning in what others say was his fourth shot. He was sworn in on January 7, 2009.



A photo of Mills swearing by the Bible at the Independence Square is our first pick.







Visit to TB Joshua’s Church



It is said that one of Mills’ first travels as President-Elect was to Lagos, Nigeria; where he attended a service at the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.



He was hosted by Pastor TB Joshua in a service where Mills reportedly spoke about the role the man of God played in his journey to the presidency.

The photo of Mills at SCOAN HQ is our second pick.







Hosting Barack Obama



Every Fourth Republican President before Mills had hosted an American President with Jerry Rawlings’ meeting with Bill Clinton and John Agyekum Kufuor’s meeting with George Bush Jnr well documented.



Mills’ guest was perhaps the most significant in the general scheme of events. It was the first African-American president of the United States and at the time a global sensation.



Barack Obama’s visit to Ghana was well prepared for and executed and Mills had the honour of hosting the Obamas.





Black Satellites 2009 World Cup glory



Captain Andre Dede Ayew, head coach Sellas Tetteh and Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi led Ghana to a World title in Egypt in 2009.



The team won the Under-21 title after an enthralling final beating of all teams, Brazil, on penalties to claim the trophy.



Mills receiving the trophy from skipper Dede Ayew as his then Vice President John Dramani Mahama looked on is our fourth pick.







Mahama takes office hours after Mills’ death



Still with Mahama, he was constitutionally bound to become president when his boss passed on that fateful day, July 24, 2012.

Mahama, dressed black suit with a black tie, arrived in Parliament at a time Mills was technically still president. He took the oath of office and took charge.



Mahama taking his oath in Parliament is our final pick.











