11 Ghanaians missing as Chinese fishing vessel sinks in Elimina

Chinese Fishing Vessels File photo: A Chinese shipping vessel

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

11 Ghanaians and 4 Chinese rescued as vessel sinks in Elimina

Chinese captain of MV Comforter dead

MV Comforter sunk because of heavy load and bad weather – Surviving crew

Eleven Ghanaians are reported still missing as a fishing vessel sunk in Ghana’s territorial waters between Elmina and Sekondi-Takoradi over the weekend.

The vessel, MV Comforter, which sunk on May 7, 2022, had 25 persons on board, including 19 Ghanaians and six Chinese nationals, graphiconline.com.

According to the report, the Ghana Navy rescued 15 people on board the MV Comforter, including four Chinese nationals and 11 Ghanaians.

The report also indicated that the captain of the vessel, a Chinese national, did not survive the accident.

Some of the accident victims were also able to swim to a nearby vessel, the Menghxin 6.

The report indicated that MV Comforter sunk mainly because of bad weather conditions and the difficulty the crew faced while pulling a net full of fish it had caught.

According to some of the surviving crew, the vessel sunk with all the crew on board because it could not sustain its balance due to the heavy rains and thunderstorms as well as the heavy load the crew was trying to haul into it.

They indicated that the rescue mission began with the Menghxin 6 vessel before the Ghana Navy joined the operation.

The navy is still looking for the missing Ghanaians.

