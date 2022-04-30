11 aspirants withdraw from NPP elections in Yendi

NPP Flag

Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections

Yendi Constituency elections rescheduled to May 1



Aspirants withdraw from race



Eleven aspirants have reportedly withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party Constituency elections in Yendi scheduled for May 1.



According to a 3news.com report, their pullout follows suggestions by some leaders of the party that some aspirants are being favoured.



The eleven aspirants in a released statement indicated that, “Though we disagree with the outcome of the decision taken at yesterday’s sitting, we accept the decision of the committee and shall abide by the rules of the party in the interest and unity of the party.



“We are by this communiqué, withdrawing from the upcoming constituency election which is slated for Sunday, 1st May 2022. Participating in this election will go against our earlier decision of not having anything to do with the compromised register. We, therefore, describe this said election as a Sham and cannot be part of it,” it said in a statement.

The 11 aspirants who withdrew from the race include the chairman, vice chairman, secretary, and organizer among others.



The election was earlier suspended following an intervention by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



This development is on the back of some misunderstanding over the compilation of a delegate’s album to be used for the conduct of the elections.



Some 123 aggrieved polling station executives whose names were removed from the polling station register are agitating.



It was however rescheduled for May 1 ahead of which some aspirants have decided to pull out from the contest.



