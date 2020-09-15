General News

11 killed, 80 injured in multiple bus accident at Kyekyewere

A shot of the accident scene

At least 11 passengers are dead while over 80 others have sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere, a town on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning around 5:30 am.



According to witnesses, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards Burkina Faso on the Kumasi stretch burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel, hence veered off its lane. It crashed two buses loaded with passengers from the Kumasi direction heading towards Accra.



The buses crashed are an STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another bus with registration Number GT4997-20.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance, and National Disaster Management Organisation were at the scene to rescue the victims to the Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals. The bodies of deceased victims have also been conveyed to the morgue.



“The articular truck fully loaded with goods had a burst tyre, according to an eyewitness, while descending a hill. The Truck veered off its lane turning left-right then hit one of the buses and hit another Bus so two buses crashed and has resulted in a lot of casualties. As I speak to you know I am unable to flow because of what I have seen. Very sad scene. So far I counted about ten dead bodies,” one of the rescue officers Kwadwo Minta told Starr News.

