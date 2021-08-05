11-member Forestry Commission board inaugurated

Abu Jinapor and his deputies with members of the board

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The newly-appointed Members of the Governing Board of the Forestry Commission have been sworn into office and commissioned to work by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor.

The 11-member board is chaired by Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II who is the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional area.



The Minister, Hon. Samuel A . Jinapor congratulated the board of eminent persons and expressed confidence that their expertise and experience will come in handy for the commission.



“I have the real honor of congratulating the board and Nana and it’s with a lot of joy that I do so. The people I see around this table are very distinguished people,” he said.



He appealed to the board members to draw up policy initiatives that will ensure the protection of the country’s forest cover.



He emphasized that matters relating to the forest and its sustainability are of crucial interest to H. E the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hence the need for the board to develop workable and far-reaching programs for the sector.

“I want to remind the board that matters relating to the forest cover of the country are one of the most consequential matters in our contemporary existence as a country. The big issue in the world today got to do with forestry, climate change, ecosystem and all of that. These are the big issues facing the world today.



“The board is now going to take the responsibility of devising strategies and policies to ensure that we restore the forest cover of our country. It is a matter which is dear to the president. The president is very particular about this.



The chairman of the board indicated their appreciation to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for given them the chance to serve the country and also assured that they will do their best to help protect the country’s forest cover and ensure smooth operation of the commission.



The Members include John Allotey, George Wereko Brobbey, Kenneth Amankwah, Gustav Alexander Adu, Mahmoud Nasir-Deen, Nana Akosua Agyeman-Prempeh, Richard Duah Nsenkyire, Katakyie Boamah and Professor Samuel K Frimpong.