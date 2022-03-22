0
Menu
News

11 pupils injured in Paga rainstorm disaster discharged

Water Disaster Children.png The last three of the injured pupils were discharged Tuesday morning

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The 11 pupils of Paga English and Arabic Primary School who were injured Monday, March 21 after a windstorm hit their school has been discharged from the Paga District Hospital.

The last three of the injured pupils were discharged Tuesday morning after eight were discharged the same day the disaster happened.

In a telephone interview, the headteacher of the school, Addiyire Peter Ajegiwe, said all the eleven pupils are responding to treatment at home after being discharged from the hospital.

Mr. Addiyire Ajegiwe said lessons are ongoing at the school on Tuesday but there is low turnout due to the incident.

“I struggled in paying for the medical bills of the injured pupils because their parents could not afford it at that moment.

“So, I had to quickly rush to the District Chief Executive to assist which he did by giving me an amount of GH¢220 to pay for the bills,” the headteacher said.

The Kassena Nankana West District Assembly is currently fixing the roof of Class 4 and 5 for pupils to get back to school.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three times Bawumia's words have come to bite him hard in recent times
I haven’t said anywhere Free SHS will be reviewed – Oppong Nkrumah
Jordan Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad generates controversy on social media
Ken Agyapong on how he became an MP
Maame Serwaa speaks after she was body-shamed
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
Adwoa Safo talks about survival in latest social media post
Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains