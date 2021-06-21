11-year-old alleged robber butchers security man in Kokode

The victim was attacked and butchered by an 11-year-old boy

A 30-year-old Security man, Kwadwo Ayem, has allegedly been attacked and butchered by an 11-year-old boy identified as ‘Aboade3’ at Kokode in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the victim Kwadwo Ayem was attacked in broad daylight by Aboade3 and his gang.



The victim Kwadwo Ayem narrating the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said “the robbers have threatened me on several occasions because I’m making them uncomfortable”.



He added: “I went out around 1:00 pm to buy food at Kokode and they approached me with knives and other weapons."

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Kokode Electoral Area, Wilson Sackey, complained bitterly about the rise of insecurity in the area.



“We have recorded cases of slaughter and robbery within this year. The robbers are tormenting our lives,” Mr Sackey said.