11-year-old dies in suspected suicide at Sefwi

Suicide The 11-year-old is suspected to have hanged himself to death

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Girl dies from suspected hanging

Ebenezer Asante says father of deceased was away when incident occurred

Residents shocked by death of little girl

Residents of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region have been thrown into a state of shock following the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The girl is reported to have hanged herself to death on Thursday, July 7, 2022, between 4 to 5 pm.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the girl who had returned from school was asked by her stepmother to go and clean her father’s sheep pen.

After several minutes of not returning from the pen which is said to be about 100 meters away from their house, her stepmother followed up to check on the girl.

The stepmother upon arriving at the pen saw the girl hanging from a rope tied to the roof of the pen.

Shocked by the scene, the stepmother shouted for help from neighbours who untied the girl and quickly rushed her to the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Hospital.

She was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital.

A friend of the deceased’s father, Ebenezer Asante, confirmed the incident noting that he was with the girl’s father working in his new building at Old Adiembra when the incident occurred.

