11-year old girl, one other die in fire at Korle-Bu Police barracks

Two persons have lost their lives in a fire outbreak at the Korle-Bu Police Barracks in Accra.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.



“The victims were Eleven (11) year-old girl and a sixty-five (65) year-old woman,” the Ghana National Fire Service disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, 28 April 2022.



A week-old baby, 3-year-old boy and a 32-year-old adult were who were rescued from the fire are currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The fire is reported have begun around 11pm.



Five persons were injured in the fire and rushed to the Korle-Bu Hospital but two were pronounced dead on arrival.