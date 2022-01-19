110 communities declared open defecation free in Kadjebi District

Kadjebi communities declared open defecation free

Source: GNA

A total of 110 communities out of 134 communities in the Kadjebi District have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The figure represents 82.1 percent of ODF communities and the highest in both Volta and Oti Regions.



Mr. Elorm Kpotosu, the Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He said the District also had 13,303 household latrines and that this year, 20 communities would be triggered for ODF status.



Mr. Kpotosu said though they were doing well, they needed to work hard to make sure every community was declared ODF and appealed to the staff, residents, and stakeholders to help achieve that by constructing more household latrines.



He advised the residents to practice good hygiene and keep their environments clean.

Mr. Kpotosu urged the inhabitants to always and at all times wash their hands with soap under running water to wipe off disease-causing germs.



The District Environmental Health Officer said although they were determined to achieve district-wide ODF community, lack of funds for post ODF monitoring, delays in releasing funds by the District Assembly for Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) activities hindered the attainment of the goal.



CLTS is a GoG-UNICEF Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme that seeks to eradicate open defecation and promote household latrines so that the majority of people would have access to sustainable and equitable basic sanitation.



The Kadjebi District, which has 134 communities, is a beneficiary of the programme since its inception in 2012.