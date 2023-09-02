€11m seized so far in anti-corruption raids - Gabon junta leader discloses

General Brice Oligui Nguema, leader of Gabon military junta

The military junta in Gabon has confirmed the retrieval of cash sums amounting to 7.2 billion FCFA in anti-corruption swoops conducted in the immediate aftermath of the August 30, 2023 coup.

The coup ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had hours prior been announced winner of a presidential election which the army says was not transparent adding that they had stepped in to right wrongs being perpetrated in the country.



Leader of the junta, General Brice Oligui Nguema, told the media on Friday, September 1, 2023 that retrievals had hit 7.2 billion FCFA but did not state from who the monies had been seized.



Viral videos of security officials busting huge sums of monies from allies of the ousted president went viral on social media. One of the biggest hauls was from the residence of former Chief of Staff Ian Ngoulou, who was paraded along with son of the deposed leader behind about a dozen suitcases filled with cash.



Another bust was of a South Korean ally of the former First Family, who was found with a trunk filled with bundles of money.



About the Gabon coup:

Soldiers announced in the wee hours of August 30 that they had seized power, barely an hour after Ali Bongo had been declared winner of the August 26 presidential elections.



They said the move was to correct wrongs in governance occasioned by an ailing president and a fraudulent electoral process - they also annulled the conduct of the polls.



The National Assembly, Constitutional Court and Electoral body were dissolved as was the president's cabinet.



It has since emerged that the leader of the coup, General Brice Oligui Nguema, a cousin to the president and former aide-de-camp of Omar Bongo, the president's father till his death in 2009.



Ousted Ali Bongo is currently under house arrest and his 31-year-old son, along with six senior aides arrested for corruption, high treason and other offences.

????????????Putsch au #Gabon : le général Brice Oligui Nguema affirme que le @ctrigabon a saisi 7 milliards 200 millions de FCFA (un peu plus de 11 millions d’euros) dans les résidences des dignitaires du régime déchu. #GabonMilitaryCoup #GabonCoup #Team241 pic.twitter.com/9qbimcMnz5 — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) September 1, 2023

