12,416 arrested for stealing GH¢178.44 million worth of ECG power

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The power distribution company in recent times has waged a relentless war against debtors including state institutions who owe them with monies running into several millions of cedis amidst a war against power theft.

This move comes in the wake of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh issuing a stern warning to Managers of the ECG over its continuous losses of revenue across their entire spectrum indicating that it would henceforth not be countenanced.

According to him, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the company’s operational architecture, a key step to ensuring its robustness.

But latest information released by the ECG revealed power stolen accounted for 157.16 Gigawatts hour of electricity representing GH¢178.44 million (the equivalent of US$23,018,760) being recovered by ECG

1,047 of the power thieves have been referred to the ECG’s legal department for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

Besides the power theft, ECG said it has had to deal with the theft of copper from distribution transformers, utility poles, transformer oil from energized transformers, underground cables, overhead conductors, etc.

“These criminal acts have several adverse consequences including the obvious economic impact, service disruptions, and possible danger to ECG personnel, the public, and persons involved in the theft,” ECG said.

