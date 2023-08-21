12 SHS’ to introduce aviation and aerospace courses next academic year - Dr Osei Adutwum hints

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that 12 selected Senior High Schools (SHS) beginning next academic year will offer specialised courses in aviation and aerospace.

In a news report by asaaseradio.com, the minister indicated that this initiative aligns with efforts to bolster Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana, enabling students to compete effectively in the context of the fourth industrial revolution.



The Dr Osei Adutwum made this announcement during a visit to Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School and lauded it as the first SHS in Ghana to develop a miniature aeroplane as part of its engineering endeavours.



Addressing the students at the school, Dr. Adutwum emphasised that the aviation and aerospace courses would not be offered merely as extracurricular activities, but rather as a formal academic program integrated into the curriculum.



“Next year, there are about 12 schools that will be offering aviation and aerospace courses, and, in their case, it is not going to be a club but an academic programme,” he stated.



He further highlighted that the new courses would supplement traditional subjects such as physics, chemistry, and advanced mathematics.

This decision to introduce aviation and aerospace courses was inspired by the innovative strides of Afia Kobi Girls SHS in the field.



“This school is going to be transformed into a STEM school. They are doing some great things in the field of aviation and aerospace as pioneers at this level,” the minister noted.



Dr. Adutwum affirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the school's facilities to support academic excellence.



He commended the introduction of the "drop everything and read" initiative, highlighting that a library would be provided to facilitate reading.



“We are going to provide them a library so that they can do just that, and I have no doubt in my mind that five years from now this school will be one of the best in the country,” he said.

He assured that his ministry would support the transition to a more STEM-focused curriculum by providing resources such as a STEM lab. This lab would facilitate robotics and projects based on artificial intelligence.



Dr. Adutwum praised the teacher leading the engineering club at the school, particularly for inspiring non-science students to participate. He emphasized that their efforts were instrumental in reshaping the education landscape in Ghana.



The minister's announcement underscores the nation's commitment to nurturing STEM talent among Ghanaian students and preparing them to excel in a rapidly evolving technological world.



NW/

