12 quack dentists at East Legon, Asylum down arrested

At least 12 quack dentists and unregistered doctors, and six quack doctors have been apprehended between January and July this year.
According to the Medical and Dental Council, the 12 persons arrested were said to be practicing without the requisite licenses and technical skills.
The 12 quack dentists were operating in a facility at East Legon and Asylum down while the quack doctors were arrested in several parts of the country.
Addressing the media, the Acting Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr. Divine N. Banyubala, said the suspects have been granted bail after being arraigned.
He warned persons practicing illegally to stop immediately or face the full rigours of the law.
