12 ways to detect potential terrorists - Adib Saani outlines

Terrorist Recr Adib Saani has outlined ways to identify threats of terrorists

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

8 killed in Togo

Security analysts call for security agencies in Ghana to be on the alert

We are not in normal times, Adib Saani

In the wake of threats of terrorist attacks in Ghana, a security analyst, Adib Saani, has shared tips on how people can identify such security breaches.

In a document shared with GhanaWeb, the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building said that there is a need for people to be vigilant and help the country in combatting acts of terror.

“Certainly, we are not in normal times and, as citizens, we have to complement Government’s efforts in safeguarding the peace and security of Ghana. We must help protect our communities by remaining vigilant and reporting unusual behaviour or events to the appropriate authorities,” Adib wrote.

The 12-pointer document also outlines specific things to look out for, including surveillance, impersonation, out-of-place behaviour, among others.

Earlier, there were reports of a terrorist attack in the northern part of Togo, making it the first of such attacks.

The attack led to the killing of 8 soldiers, with 13 others wounded.

According to reports the attack took place in an army post in the Kpendjal prefecture near Togo’s border with Burkina Faso by gunmen on Wednesday.

Security analysts say the attack is likely to be the work of a local al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel region that is based in Mali.

Below is the full document from Adib Saani on how people can identify threats of terrorism:

