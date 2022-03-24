12-year-old boy allegedly commits suicide

The body has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy

Boy found dead in uncompleted building

My son’s death comes as a surprise, mother of 12-year-old boy who committed suicide



This is weird to me, mother says after losing 12-year-old son



A 12-year-old boy identified as Junior Setor, has allegedly committed suicide at Opeikuma, near Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to a Citinewroom.com report, Junior was found dead at night by his parents in an uncompleted building in their compound with a rope hanging around his neck.

He was found dead after he went missing on Wednesday, March 23 following his return from school.



The mother of the deceased, Joyce Setor, who spoke to Citi News said the death of her son comes as a surprise considering he was a very calm boy.



“I was home eating when my eldest son came to inform me that Junior is dead. Junior is a very calm boy and has few friends, so, I am surprised as to why he would return from school and go and hang himself. This is weird to me,” she said.



The body has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.