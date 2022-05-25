12-year-old boy reportedly drowns in Dortsedor river

Police in search of 12-year-old boy

The strong current might have dragged missing boy away, Assemblyman



Father reports missing child to police



The police are in search of a 12-year-old boy who is suspected to have drowned in the Dortsedor river along the Afienya-Dawhenya road.



This comes after the boy's father, Solomon Chiatey Totimeh, reported the case to the police station accompanied by his son, James Tetteh Totimeh.



Solomon Chiatey Totimeh, 57, told the police that James Totimeh and his 12-year-old younger brother, Francis Totimeh, went fishing on the Dortsedor river on Afienya-Dawhenya road at about 4:40 pm. But only James returned home to inform him his brother had drowned.

“They were home only for his son James to return informing him that his younger brother Francis got drowned in the river, as such informing police for assistance.” Citinewsroom.com quoted Mr. Chiatey Totimeh



Based on this complaint, the police proceeded to the scene, but could not trace the victim.



“Efforts underway to get divers to assist in our search,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for the area, Habibu Mohammed, said an engineering company, Cymain Company Limited “had dredged the drain to allow free flow of water but did not leave any safety signs to alert residents and motorists.”



“It appears the strong current might have dragged the young man,” he added.

He said he had already led a search team to find the boy, but he was nowhere to be found.



“A report has also been made to the Afienya police and also to the Afienya chief’s palace. We call on residents to support us to find the young boy.” He said.



